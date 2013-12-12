* USD/INR seen edging higher versus its previous close of 61.245/255 on Wednesday, tracking the dollar's gains versus most other Asian currencies. See for a snapshot. * USD/INR seen trading at 61.64/66 in the spot offshore non-deliverable forwards. * Asian shares slipped to a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday on heightened expectations the Federal Reserve may act sooner than later to unwind its stimulus after a provisional budget deal in Washington eased some of the fiscal drag on the U.S. economy. * The Singapore Nifty trading down 0.6 percent. * Traders will also be cautious ahead of the retail price and factory output data due post market hours. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)