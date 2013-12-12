BRIEF-Energy Development Co says Sterlite Merchants cuts stake in co to 12.563 pct
* Says Sterlite Merchants LLP cuts stake in co by 11.579 percent to 12.563 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2o0GPtP Further company coverage:
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.83 percent on Wednesday, is seen opening lower about 2 basis points following the announcement of an additional term repo auction on Friday. * The Reserve Bank of India's 14-day term repo auction on Friday will include an additional 100 billion rupees ($1.64 billion) in a bid to offset tighter cash conditions due to advance tax payments, the central bank said. * Traders, however, will be cautious of adding large positions ahead of the factory output and retail price inflation data due after market hours. * Tackling inflation will be a priority, India's finance minister and central bank governor said on Wednesday, after high prices contributed to painful losses for the ruling Congress Party in state elections. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Kumar Biswal B
* Says got approvals for scheme of arrangement with Vedanta Ltd except RBI approval for issue of shares to non resident shareholders of co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2npsLrl) Further company coverage: