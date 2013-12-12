* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges higher, up 1 bp at 8.84 percent, tracking rupee weakness. * USD/INR trading at 61.64/65 versus Wednesday's close of 61.245/255 on global dollar gains. * RBI announces an additional 14-day term repo auction on Friday of 100 billion rupees, in a bid to offset tighter cash conditions due to advance tax payments, the central bank said. * Traders, however, will be cautious of adding large positions ahead of factory output and retail price inflation data due after market hours. * Tackling inflation will be a priority, India's finance minister and central bank governor said on Wednesday, after high prices contributed to painful losses for the ruling Congress Party in state elections. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)