* USD/INR higher at 61.65/66 versus its previous close of 61.245/255 on Wednesday, boosted by weakness in local and regional shares. * Losses in other Asian currencies versus the dollar also boost the USD/INR pair. See for a snapshot. * Asian shares slipped to a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday on heightened expectations the Federal Reserve may act sooner than later to unwind its stimulus after a provisional budget deal in Washington eased some of the fiscal drag on the U.S. economy. * Local shares trading down 0.5 percent. * The November retail price inflation and October factory output data due post market hours will be key for further direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)