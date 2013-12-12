* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.61 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.66 percent as profit-taking and caution continue for a third day after the record highs hit on Monday. * Rate sensitive stocks fall ahead of retail inflation data later in the day. * ICICI Bank Ltd is down 1.3 percent while Bajaj Auto Ltd falls 1.6 percent. * Tata Motors Ltd falls 1.7 percent. Since the automaker hit a record high at 405.05 rupees on Nov. 28, its shares had fallen 6.7 percent as of Wednesday's close. * Consumer prices were forecast to have risen an 10 percent annually last month, a Reuters poll showed, barely changed from the 10.09 percent clocked in October. * Falls also track Asian shares which slipped to a 2-1/2 month low on Thursday on heightened expectations the Federal Reserve may act sooner than later to unwind its stimulus after a provisional budget deal in Washington eased some of the fiscal drag on the U.S. economy. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)