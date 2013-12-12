* Shares in India's search service provider Just Dial Ltd gain 2.2 percent after index compiler FTSE says it will include the stock in its FTSE AllCap index, effective from the start of trading on Dec. 23. * FTSE also raised the 'investability weight' in its global equity index series of HCL Technologies Ltd to 38 percent from 30 percent and that of Tech Mahindra Ltd to 45 percent from 24 percent, according to a statement on its website. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)