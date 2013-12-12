Dec 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on thursday.

Borrower Rabobank International Holding BV

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 31.6 billion yen

Maturity Date December 19, 2016

Coupon 0.377 pct

Reoffer price Par

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 29.9 billion yen

Maturity Date December 19, 2018

Coupon 0.557 pct

Reoffer price Par

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 14.1 billion yen

Maturity Date December 19, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 22bp

Reoffer price Par

* * * *

Tranche 4

Issue Amount 13.5 billion yen

Maturity Date December 19, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 16bp

Reoffer price Par

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date December 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & Mizuho

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Japan

