* USD/INR trading at 61.58/59 versus its Wednesday's close of 61.245/255 but off the session high of 61.6950 as some foreign banks sell dollars. * Traders say there were no particular flows being heard of in the market but it could be likely selling on behalf of foreign funds. * Further losses due to weakness in domestic shares are, however, unlikely. The main share index is down 1.2 percent. * Traders will also be wary of adding large positions ahead of retail price inflation and factory output data due after market hours. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)