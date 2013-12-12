* USD/INR trading at 61.58/59 versus its Wednesday's
close of 61.245/255 but off the session high of 61.6950 as some
foreign banks sell dollars.
* Traders say there were no particular flows being heard of in
the market but it could be likely selling on behalf of foreign
funds.
* Further losses due to weakness in domestic shares are,
however, unlikely. The main share index is down 1.2
percent.
* Traders will also be wary of adding large positions ahead of
retail price inflation and factory output data due after market
hours.
