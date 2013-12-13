* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.78 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.14 percent. * Asian markets were jittery on Friday as investors fret over the outlook for U.S. policy stimulus, though Japanese stocks drew some comfort from a reversal in the yen which slid to a seven-month trough on the dollar. * Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth 1.88 billion rupees ($30.46 million) on Thursday, exchange data shows. * India's battle with inflation and weak economic growth became more challenging on Thursday with a sharp spike in the cost of food driving the highest retail price rises on record and a worse-than-anticipated contraction in industrial production. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday there was not much room to indulge in monetary policy accommodation, given inflation was high. * India's central bank would meet on Dec. 18 for its monetary policy review. * Sharply higher food prices drove up retail inflation to 11.24 percent in November from 10.17 percent in October * However, muddying policy, production at factories, mines and utilities shrank 1.8 percent year-on-year in October. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)