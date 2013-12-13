* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.78
percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
is down 0.14 percent.
* Asian markets were jittery on Friday as investors fret over
the outlook for U.S. policy stimulus, though Japanese stocks
drew some comfort from a reversal in the yen which slid to a
seven-month trough on the dollar.
* Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth 1.88
billion rupees ($30.46 million) on Thursday, exchange data
shows.
* India's battle with inflation and weak economic growth became
more challenging on Thursday with a sharp spike in the cost of
food driving the highest retail price rises on record and a
worse-than-anticipated contraction in industrial
production.
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday
there was not much room to indulge in monetary policy
accommodation, given inflation was high.
* India's central bank would meet on Dec. 18 for its monetary
policy review.
* Sharply higher food prices drove up retail inflation
to 11.24 percent in November from 10.17 percent in
October
* However, muddying policy, production at factories, mines and
utilities shrank 1.8 percent year-on-year in October.
