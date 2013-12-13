* USD/INR, which ended at 61.81/82, is seen opening above the 62 mark on the back of high retail inflation and weaker regional stock markets. * India's battle with inflation and weak economic growth became more challenging on Thursday with a sharp spike in the cost of food driving the highest retail price rises on record and a worse-than-anticipated contraction in industrial production. * Asian markets were jittery on Friday as investors fret over the outlook for U.S. policy stimulus, though Japanese stocks drew some comfort from a reversal in the yen which slid to a seven-month trough on the dollar. * Most Asian currencies are trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair seen trading at 62.10/12 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards market. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Thursday said the economy was weaker than the central bank would like, but added inflation was also higher than what it was comfortable with. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)