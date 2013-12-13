MEDIA-Indian online grocer BigBasket in talks to raise $150 mln for expansion - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* USD/INR, which ended at 61.81/82, is seen opening above the 62 mark on the back of high retail inflation and weaker regional stock markets. * India's battle with inflation and weak economic growth became more challenging on Thursday with a sharp spike in the cost of food driving the highest retail price rises on record and a worse-than-anticipated contraction in industrial production. * Asian markets were jittery on Friday as investors fret over the outlook for U.S. policy stimulus, though Japanese stocks drew some comfort from a reversal in the yen which slid to a seven-month trough on the dollar. * Most Asian currencies are trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair seen trading at 62.10/12 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards market. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Thursday said the economy was weaker than the central bank would like, but added inflation was also higher than what it was comfortable with. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.53 percent on Monday * Platinum hits one-week high * Silver rises to over 1-month high (Adds quote, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 4 Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions. Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,255.51 per ounce at 0334 GMT, while U.S. gold f
