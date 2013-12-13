* Indian government bond yields to jump as retail inflation surprises on upside, while the central bank governor sounds hawkish. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.85 percent on Thursday. * Sharply higher food prices drove India's annual consumer price inflation to a higher-than-expected 11.24 percent in November from 10.17 percent in October, government data showed on Thursday. * The Reserve Bank of India's 14-day term repo auction on Friday will include an additional 100 billion rupees ($1.64 billion) in a bid to offset tighter cash conditions due to advance tax payments, the central bank said. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)