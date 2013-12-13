* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.44 percent, while
the broader NSE index is down 0.52 percent, heading
towards their fourth consecutive day of falls.
* Rate sensitive stocks slump after sharply higher food prices
drove up retail inflation to 11.24 percent in
November raising expectations of a rate hike by the central bank
when it meets on Dec. 18 for monetary policy review.
* ICICI Bank Ltd slips 2.7 percent, while mortgage
lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd is down
1.3 percent.
* Also, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on
Thursday there was not much room to indulge in monetary policy
accommodation, given inflation was high.
* Capital goods stocks fall after muddying policy, production at
factories, mines and utilities INIP=ECI shrank 1.8 percent
year-on-year in October.
* Larsen & Toubro Ltd is down 1.5 percent, while
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd declines 2.4 percent.
