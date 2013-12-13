* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.44 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.52 percent, heading towards their fourth consecutive day of falls. * Rate sensitive stocks slump after sharply higher food prices drove up retail inflation to 11.24 percent in November raising expectations of a rate hike by the central bank when it meets on Dec. 18 for monetary policy review. * ICICI Bank Ltd slips 2.7 percent, while mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd is down 1.3 percent. * Also, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday there was not much room to indulge in monetary policy accommodation, given inflation was high. * Capital goods stocks fall after muddying policy, production at factories, mines and utilities INIP=ECI shrank 1.8 percent year-on-year in October. * Larsen & Toubro Ltd is down 1.5 percent, while Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd declines 2.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)