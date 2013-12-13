* Tata Motors Ltd emerges as the cheapest export-oriented stock based on 12-month forward earnings among BSE index constituents, analysts say, mainly due to increasing contribution in revenues and profits from its unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR). * Tata Motors is also the second least expensive stock in the benchmark index, based on 12-month forward earnings, after new entrant Sesa Sterlite Ltd, despite outperforming the BSE index by a wide margin in 2013. * Tata Motors rose 15.3 percent in 2013 compared to the BSE index return of 7.72 percent in the same period, as of Thursday's close. * Tata Motors is trading at 8.38 times its 12-month forward earnings, just slightly higher than the 8.24 times for Sesa Sterlite, which is currently the cheapest stock in the BSE index, Thomson Reuters data shows. * However, some point out its better to value Tata Motors on enterprise value/operating profit or sum-of-the-parts method given losses in domestic business, forex fluctuations and tax treatment by the company. * Tata Motors shares were up 2 percent on value buying after falling 8.4 percent over the previous three sessions on worries about higher than expected capex at unit JLR. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)