* Tata Motors Ltd emerges as the cheapest
export-oriented stock based on 12-month forward earnings among
BSE index constituents, analysts say, mainly due to
increasing contribution in revenues and profits from its unit
Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR).
* Tata Motors is also the second least expensive stock in the
benchmark index, based on 12-month forward earnings, after new
entrant Sesa Sterlite Ltd, despite outperforming the
BSE index by a wide margin in 2013.
* Tata Motors rose 15.3 percent in 2013 compared to the BSE
index return of 7.72 percent in the same period, as of
Thursday's close.
* Tata Motors is trading at 8.38 times its 12-month forward
earnings, just slightly higher than the 8.24 times for Sesa
Sterlite, which is currently the cheapest stock in the BSE
index, Thomson Reuters data shows.
* However, some point out its better to value Tata Motors on
enterprise value/operating profit or sum-of-the-parts method
given losses in domestic business, forex fluctuations and tax
treatment by the company.
* Tata Motors shares were up 2 percent on value buying after
falling 8.4 percent over the previous three sessions on worries
about higher than expected capex at unit JLR.
