* Shares in Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd slump 7 percent after rival Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd agreed to buy its branded formulations business in India and Nepal for about 20 billion rupees ($324.1 million). * Analysts tracking the sector say Elder is now left with only low-margin active pharmaceutical ingredient and European businesses which will be assigned a lower valuation multiple. * "Brands which are growth-oriented and contributed significantly to profits have been transferred to Torrent hence they are left only with anti-infective business" said Ranjit Kapadia, an analyst tracking the sector at Centrum Broking. * Torrent Pharma shares also fell 6.2 percent as cash would be going out of its books of accounts which may weigh on the sentiment, dealers say. * Torrent will fund the acquisition through a mix of internal accruals and bank borrowings, the company said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)