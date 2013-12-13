* USD/INR continues to trade stronger at 62.09/10 versus its close of 61.81/82 on Thursday as higher-than-expected retail inflation pushes up expectations of a rate hike by the central bank at its upcoming monetary policy review on Dec. 18. * Weakness in domestic shares helps the pair. Benchmark share index trading down 1 percent on the day. * Sharply higher food prices drove up retail inflation to 11.24 percent in November from 10.17 percent in October, data released on Thursday shows. * Traders are now awaiting the wholesale price inflation data on Monday for a further confirmation of their rate hike bets ahead of the policy review. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)