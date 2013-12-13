* Indian shares are expected to decline next week, adding to their biggest weekly fall in five this week, on caution ahead of wholesale price-based inflation, the central bank's policy review and the U.S. Federal Reserve meet. * Rate-sensitive stocks are expected to lead declines after a pick-up in retail inflation to its fastest pace on record was seen forcing the central bank to raise interest rates for a third time on Wednesday. * Option traders and technical analysts however say support for the NSE index is seen at around the 6,000 level. * Post-RBI, the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision will be closely monitored to see whether they choose to taper its monetary stimulus or for clues on how soon the taper would begin. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Wholesale price based inflation due around 0600 GMT Wed: India cbank mid-quarter monetary policy review Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)