* Indian shares are expected to decline next week, adding to
their biggest weekly fall in five this week, on caution ahead of
wholesale price-based inflation, the central bank's policy
review and the U.S. Federal Reserve meet.
* Rate-sensitive stocks are expected to lead declines after a
pick-up in retail inflation to its fastest pace on record was
seen forcing the central bank to raise interest rates for a
third time on Wednesday.
* Option traders and technical analysts however say support for
the NSE index is seen at around the 6,000 level.
* Post-RBI, the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision will be
closely monitored to see whether they choose to taper its
monetary stimulus or for clues on how soon the taper would
begin.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: Wholesale price based inflation due around 0600 GMT
Wed: India cbank mid-quarter monetary policy review
Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT
