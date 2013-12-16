* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.15 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.2 percent. * Asian markets were subdued on Monday at the start of a week in which investors may finally find out the fate of U.S. stimulus, in what looks set to be a very close call. * Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth 4.32 billion rupees ($69.49 million) on Friday, exchange data shows, sparking fears that stocks may extend last week's decline if foreign liquidity support weakens. * On watch, wholesale price based inflation due at about 0600 GMT ahead of the central bank's policy review and the U.S. Federal Reserve meet later this week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)