European shares post weekly loss as banks weigh, SCA gains on bid report
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days.)
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.15 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.2 percent. * Asian markets were subdued on Monday at the start of a week in which investors may finally find out the fate of U.S. stimulus, in what looks set to be a very close call. * Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth 4.32 billion rupees ($69.49 million) on Friday, exchange data shows, sparking fears that stocks may extend last week's decline if foreign liquidity support weakens. * On watch, wholesale price based inflation due at about 0600 GMT ahead of the central bank's policy review and the U.S. Federal Reserve meet later this week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)