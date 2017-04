* Indian government bond yields seen edging lower after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, with the price capped ahead of wholesale price-based inflation data due at 600 GMT. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.91 percent on Friday, up 6 bps. * Bond yields are seen moving in the 8.88 to 8.93 percent range during the day, a senior trader at a primary dealership said. * Last week, retail inflation spiked to its highest on record, raising expectations for another rate hike by the central bank. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)