* USD/INR, which ended at 62.125/135 on Friday, is seen
flattish on Monday in cautious trading ahead of mid-week U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting and Reserve Bank of India monetary
policy.
* The Fed meeting could finally indicate when it will begin
scaling back its monetary stimulus, dealers said.
* Dealers are awaiting wholesale price-based inflation data due
for release at 0600 GMT for cementing views on the likely
outcome of the central bank's monetary policy review on
Wednesday.
* Last week, retail inflation spiked to its highest on record,
raising expectations for another rate hike by the central bank
and adding to the woes of the embattled government.
* Most Asian currencies are trading stronger compared with the
dollar. See for a snapshot.
* The pair is seen trading in a thin band of 61.80 to 62.50
during the day.
