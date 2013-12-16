* USD/INR, which ended at 62.125/135 on Friday, is seen flattish on Monday in cautious trading ahead of mid-week U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and Reserve Bank of India monetary policy. * The Fed meeting could finally indicate when it will begin scaling back its monetary stimulus, dealers said. * Dealers are awaiting wholesale price-based inflation data due for release at 0600 GMT for cementing views on the likely outcome of the central bank's monetary policy review on Wednesday. * Last week, retail inflation spiked to its highest on record, raising expectations for another rate hike by the central bank and adding to the woes of the embattled government. * Most Asian currencies are trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair is seen trading in a thin band of 61.80 to 62.50 during the day. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)