* Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth 4.32 billion rupees ($69.49 million) on Friday, to snap their 10-day buying streak, exchange and regulatory data shows. * FIIs also sold index futures worth 9.02 billion rupees and stock futures worth 6.76 billion rupees on Friday, exchange data shows. * The selling is sparking fears that stocks may extend last week's decline if foreign liquidity support weakens, especially as the market turns cautious ahead of the central bank's policy review and the U.S. Federal Reserve meet later this week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)