* Indian government bond prices rose marginally on Monday after sharp selling in the previous session. However, gains were limited ahead of the wholesale price-based inflation data due at 0600 GMT. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is at 8.90 percent, 1 basis point lower from its Friday's close. Yield rose 6 bps in the previous session. * A poll of 26 economists predicted India's November wholesale price inflation was at 7 percent year-on-year, unchanged from October -- which was the highest since February. * Last week, retail inflation spiked to its highest on record, raising expectations for another rate hike by the central bank. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)