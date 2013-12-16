* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.15 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.12 percent. * Lenders gain on value buying after four days of falls. IDFC Ltd gains 1.6 percent after falling more than 10 percent in four sessions, while ICICI Bank Ltd is up 1.2 percent. * GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd surges 19.1 percent after GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Monday it plans to spend over $1 billion to buy up to 20.6 million shares to raise its stake in its Indian unit. * However, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth 4.32 billion rupees ($69.49 million) on Friday, to snap their 10-day buying streak, exchange and regulatory data shows. * Wholesale price-based inflation due at about 0600 GMT on watch ahead of the central bank's policy review and the U.S. Federal Reserve meet later this week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)