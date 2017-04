* USD/INR eases as global dollar weakness underpins despite higher-than-expected WPI. * The dollar index down 0.18 percent and the euro up 0.11 percent. * Dealers say INR reaction muted as stocks largely unmoved on WPI. * Some flows from foreign banks also supporting INR, say dealers. * Rate hike already factored in after high CPI reading on Thursday. * The pair is at 62.06/07, off 62.2150 high, versus Friday's close of 62.125/135. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)