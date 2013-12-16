US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors parse bank earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Shares of Tata Chemicals Ltd fall 1.7 percent after the Reserve Bank of India placed a cap on further foreign institutional investments in the company. * The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said share holdings by foreign institutional investors in Tata Chemicals had reached the trigger limit and further purchases of equity shares would be allowed only with the central bank's prior approval. * The RBI regularly prevents foreign institutional investors from buying shares in companies if they are approaching the limit stipulated by regulations and will then re-adjust once foreign ownership falls below the prescribed level. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Apr 13 Below is a summary of Thursday’s Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday’s So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 40,600.0 93,993.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of t