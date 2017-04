* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 7 basis points to 8.84 percent on bargain-buying even after data showed wholesale price inflation at a 14-month high. * Dealers say the central bank is likely to raise interest rates by 25 bps on Wednesday, but at least food prices are expected to decline this month, signalling a potential pause in further rate hikes. * The 10-year bond yield rose 6 bps on Friday after data showing a surge in consumer prices in November. * The yield is expected to move in a range of 8.80 percent to 9.00 percent until the policy decision on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)