It's the onions, stupid.
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to crank up interest
rates for the third time in a row this Wednesday after wholesale
inflation hit a 14-month high, driven by the soaring cost of
vegetables.
There is evidence that food prices are driving up wages,
particularly in the construction industry that relies on manual
labour, so the central bank has reason to worry about them.
But it's not as if onion or potato consumption is driven by
credit, so it's hard to imagine how a tightening can help.
The root causes of food inflation are well known -- poor
infrastructure, waste and supply bottlenecks.
Fixing that is the government's job and when food prices
soar by a fifth in just a year, hitting the poor masses hardest,
it becomes a major political challenge with a general election
looming next year.
In most countries the central bank is expected to worry
about inflation and watch spendthrift governments, but not in
India: Here the politicians have more at stake, they could and
should do something about it.
SANTA FED
After strong U.S. manufacturing and euro zone business
activity data on Monday, investors get the final clue today in
the "will they, won't they" guessing game ahead of the Fed's
Dec. 17-18 meeting.
Good economic data back the view that the Fed could start
scaling back its stimulus. Another argument in favour of
starting the taper now is simply to get it over with and spare
investors more guesswork. An expected benign inflation reading
on the other hand, suggests the Fed can still wait.
A question missing in the debate is how do Ben Bernanke,
Janet Yellen and company feel about Santa Claus? Will the fact
that the taper could spoil the festive mood for many, many
investors play a role in the discussion?
