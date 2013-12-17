* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.73
percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index is up 0.42 percent.
* Asian shares pushed higher on Tuesday on the back of rising
U.S. manufacturing output and a jump in euro zone business
activity, ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision
later this week.
* Foreign institutional investors bought 1.60 billion rupees
($25.8 million) worth of Indian shares on Monday, exchange data
shows, after earlier snapping their 10-day buying streak on
Friday.
* However, surging vegetable prices led India's wholesale price
inflation to a 14-month high in November, reinforcing
expectations the central bank will raise interest rates again
this week at a time the country's economy is flagging.
* On watch, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will
preside over an event where Harvard University professor Kenneth
Rogoff will talk about policy debates in the aftermath of the
financial crisis from 1600-1800 IST.
