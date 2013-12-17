* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.73 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.42 percent. * Asian shares pushed higher on Tuesday on the back of rising U.S. manufacturing output and a jump in euro zone business activity, ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later this week. * Foreign institutional investors bought 1.60 billion rupees ($25.8 million) worth of Indian shares on Monday, exchange data shows, after earlier snapping their 10-day buying streak on Friday. * However, surging vegetable prices led India's wholesale price inflation to a 14-month high in November, reinforcing expectations the central bank will raise interest rates again this week at a time the country's economy is flagging. * On watch, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will preside over an event where Harvard University professor Kenneth Rogoff will talk about policy debates in the aftermath of the financial crisis from 1600-1800 IST. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)