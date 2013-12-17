* Indian government bonds seen opening mildly weaker, tracking
U.S. Treasuries, with trading volume remaining thin in a
volatile trading session ahead of the central bank's policy
review on Wednesday.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended
at 8.87 percent on Monday, is seen opening around 8.88 percent
levels.
* Recent data showing India's wholesale price inflation and
consumer prices accelerated have cemented expectations the
Reserve Bank of India will raise interest rates for a third
consecutive time at its policy review.
* Traders are also looking ahead at the Federal Reserve's
two-day meeting ending on Wednesday amid tapering fears.
* Yields are seen moving in the 8.85 to 8.90 percent range
during the day with buying seen at lower levels, a senior trader
at a primary dealership said.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell Monday following mixed
manufacturing data as investors awaited a policy statement from
the Federal Reserve later this week.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)