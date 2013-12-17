* Indian government bonds seen opening mildly weaker, tracking U.S. Treasuries, with trading volume remaining thin in a volatile trading session ahead of the central bank's policy review on Wednesday. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.87 percent on Monday, is seen opening around 8.88 percent levels. * Recent data showing India's wholesale price inflation and consumer prices accelerated have cemented expectations the Reserve Bank of India will raise interest rates for a third consecutive time at its policy review. * Traders are also looking ahead at the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting ending on Wednesday amid tapering fears. * Yields are seen moving in the 8.85 to 8.90 percent range during the day with buying seen at lower levels, a senior trader at a primary dealership said. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell Monday following mixed manufacturing data as investors awaited a policy statement from the Federal Reserve later this week. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)