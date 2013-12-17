* USD/INR, which ended at 61.73/74 on Monday, is seen supported by Asian peers with gains capped at 62 levels, a dealer said. * The pair is seen moving in a 61.60 to 62 range during the session with focus turning on the Reserve Bank of India's rate meeting where it is largely seen increasing policy rates, denting portfolio inflows into stocks. * Dealers will keep a close eye on the mid-week U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that could finally indicate when it will begin scaling back its monetary stimulus. * Headline inflation hit a 14-month high in November, as food prices surged, government data showed, and comes on the back of a sharp surge in retail inflation. * Most Asian currencies are trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)