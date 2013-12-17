* USD/INR, which ended at 61.73/74 on Monday, is seen
supported by Asian peers with gains capped at 62 levels, a
dealer said.
* The pair is seen moving in a 61.60 to 62 range during the
session with focus turning on the Reserve Bank of India's rate
meeting where it is largely seen increasing policy rates,
denting portfolio inflows into stocks.
* Dealers will keep a close eye on the mid-week U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting that could finally indicate when it will begin
scaling back its monetary stimulus.
* Headline inflation hit a 14-month high in November, as food
prices surged, government data showed, and comes on the back of
a sharp surge in retail inflation.
* Most Asian currencies are trading weaker compared with the
dollar. See for a snapshot.
