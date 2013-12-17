* Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.87 percent early on Tuesday, in thin trading ahead of the central bank's policy review on Wednesday. * Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan is expected to raise the key policy rate during his third successive review, after headline inflation and consumer inflation accelerated. * Also keenly watched is the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting ending on Wednesday in which policymakers will decide on whether to begin tapering its extraordinary monetary stimulus. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday following mixed manufacturing data as investors awaited a policy statement from the Fed later this week. * Brent futures slipped towards $109 a barrel on Tuesday as the biggest gain in two weeks overnight prompted investors to sell ahead of the Fed meet. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)