* Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
8.87 percent early on Tuesday, in thin trading ahead of the
central bank's policy review on Wednesday.
* Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan is expected to
raise the key policy rate during his third successive review,
after headline inflation and consumer inflation accelerated.
* Also keenly watched is the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day
meeting ending on Wednesday in which policymakers will decide on
whether to begin tapering its extraordinary monetary stimulus.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday following mixed
manufacturing data as investors awaited a policy statement from
the Fed later this week.
* Brent futures slipped towards $109 a barrel on Tuesday as the
biggest gain in two weeks overnight prompted investors to sell
ahead of the Fed meet.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)