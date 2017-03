* USD/INR rises on likely outflows from foreign institutional investors, at 61.90/91 versus 61.73/74 close on Monday. * Pair may remain supported ahead of Reserve Bank of India's meeting on Wednesday where it is likely to raise rates for the third time in four months. * A hike in rates will hurt equities and have a negative impact on INR. * Dealers also cite outflows related to the unsubscribed portion of the Power Grid share sale. * Foreign investors had placed bids worth $2.7 billion for the share sale. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)