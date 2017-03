* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.53 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.5 percent, set to snap their five-day losing streak on value buying and higher Asian shares. * Apollo Tyres Ltd rises 7.1 percent after Cooper Tire & Rubber Co lost its U.S. court bid on Monday to force the Indian tyremaker to complete their proposed $2.3 billion merger. * Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd gains 0.6 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is up 1.7 percent after their inclusion in National Stock Exchange's derivatives market, dealers say. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)