BRIEF-Rajesh Exports gets new export order worth 8.87 bln rupees
* Says order procured from global importer from UAE Source text - (http://bit.ly/2o9OFCc) Further company coverage:
* Shares in India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gain as much as 2.2 percent after analysts cite the company executives as saying that although October-December revenue would be impacted by seasonal weakness, it was broadly in line with seasonal trends. * Tata Consultancy is also positive about the demand environment, according to analysts who attended a briefing by executives including the software service exporter's Chief Financial Officer Rajesh Gopinathan. * "TCS remains confident of a solid demand environment. We believe TCS can sustain the gap in revenue growth and margins versus the industry," said Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on Tuesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
SHANGHAI, March 29 Hong Kong stocks pared early gains to end slightly higher on Wednesday, as weakness in property shares offset buying in shipping firms and index heavyweight Tencent.
