* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 1 basis point on the day at 8.86 percent in low volumes as investors mostly staying on the sidelines ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Wednesday. * Traders say a 25 basis points hike in the key rates has already been discounted by the market and the tone of the policy statement will be crucial for providing direction. * The U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision late on Wednesday will also be the key for providing some clarity on whether the Fed begins to or does it soon intends to start tapering its monetary stimulus. * The 10-year paper is seen holding in a 8.80 percent to 8.90 percent range until then. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)