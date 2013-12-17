* USD/INR keeping gains ahead of the central bank rate meeting on Wednesday, Fed decision on tapering its monetary stimulus. * The pair at 61.91/92 versus 61.73/74 close on Monday; having traded in a 61.75-62.03 range in the session. * The pair moving closer to 100-day moving average of 62.54. * A 25 basis points rate hike largely factored in so should not impact INR much, dealers say. * Dealers also cite outflows related to the unsubscribed portion of the Power Grid share sale. * Foreign investors had placed bids worth $2.7 billion for the share sale. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)