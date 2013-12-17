Egypt plans to raise exports to $34 billion by 2020- Trade Ministry
CAIRO, March 29 Egypt plans to raise exports to $34 billion from $19 billion by 2020, the Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
CAIRO, March 29 Egypt plans to raise exports to $34 billion from $19 billion by 2020, the Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI, March 29 Hong Kong stocks pared early gains to end slightly higher on Wednesday, as weakness in property shares offset buying in shipping firms and index heavyweight Tencent.
LONDON, March 29 Dollar bonds from Turkey's Halkbank fell as much as 0.7 cent across the curve on Wednesday, extending losses after the company's deputy chief executive was charged in New York with participating in a scheme violating sanctions on Iran.