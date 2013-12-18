* Indian government bonds seen flat-to-mildly weaker on Wednesday ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review at 0530 GMT, when it is widely expected to raise the key lending rate for a third consecutive time. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.91 percent on Tuesday. * Policy decision and tone of the statement will provide direction to the market. Trading expected in a wide 8.80 to 9 percent range post-policy. * A Reuters poll showed 39 of 43 respondents expect the Reserve Bank of India to lift the repo rate by a quarter percentage point to 8 percent. * Traders have broadly been expecting a rate hike since the wholesale and consumer inflation data in the last two weeks accelerated. * Federal Reserve's two-day meeting ending on Wednesday amid tapering fears will also be watched closely, dealers said. * U.S. government bond prices held on to gains Tuesday after the Treasury sold $32 billion in two-year notes on good demand and investors waited for a policy statement from the Federal Reserve later this week. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)