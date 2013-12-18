* USD/INR, which ended at 62.01/02 on Tuesday, is seen gaining tracking Asian peers with focus firmly placed on the central bank's monetary policy scheduled for release at 0530 GMT. * The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to raise its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 8.00 percent, its third such hike in four months after recent data showed both wholesale and retail inflation at multi-month highs. * Dealers will keep a close eye on the mid-week U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that could finally indicate when it will begin scaling back its monetary stimulus. * Most Asian currencies are trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)