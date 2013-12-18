* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.27 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.19 percent. * Asian shares tiptoed higher on Wednesday as investors waited to hear when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin unwinding its stimulus campaign, a major driver for global risk assets in recent years. * Foreign institutional investors bought 2.50 billion rupees ($40.34 million) worth of Indian shares on Tuesday, exchange data shows. * On watch, the Reserve Bank of India to announce mid-quarter policy review at 1100 IST (0530 GMT), ahead of the Fed's FOMC statement. * RBI is widely expected to raise its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 8.00 percent, its third such hike in four months after recent data showed both wholesale and retail inflation at multi-month highs. ($1 = 61.9700 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)