UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
* USD/INR trading lower ahead of RBI's rate decision at 0530 GMT. Pair at 61.90/91 versus 62.01/02 close on Tuesday. * RBI likely to hike key policy rate by 25 bps to 8 percent to tackle inflationary pressures. * Regional stocks gain, with the benchmark BSE index up 0.1 pct. * The U.S. Federal Reserve decision on taper post-close of local trade will, however, be the key for rupee's fortunes, dealers say. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)