* USD/INR trading lower ahead of RBI's rate decision at 0530 GMT. Pair at 61.90/91 versus 62.01/02 close on Tuesday. * RBI likely to hike key policy rate by 25 bps to 8 percent to tackle inflationary pressures. * Regional stocks gain, with the benchmark BSE index up 0.1 pct. * The U.S. Federal Reserve decision on taper post-close of local trade will, however, be the key for rupee's fortunes, dealers say.