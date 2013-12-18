* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.91 percent, ahead of the central bank monetary policy review due at 0530 GMT. * The unexpected surge in both retail and wholesale inflation will likely spur the Reserve Bank of India to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 8 percent -- its third increase in four months, a Reuters poll showed. * The bond yield is seen moving in a 8.88 to 8.92 percent range until the policy review. * The tone of the policy statement will be crucial for direction as a 25-basis-point rate hike has already been factored in, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)