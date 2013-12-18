* Shares of Indian retailers gain after Tesco Plc said on Tuesday it had applied to buy a 50 percent stake in Trent Hypermarket Ltd, a unit of Tata Group's Trent Ltd. * Dealers say Tesco's investment in Trent is raising hopes that there will be other buyouts and deals in India's $500 billion retail sector. * Tesco, the world's third-largest retailer, which already has a franchise agreement to provide support to Trent's Star Bazaar chain, has made an application to India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board and plans to invest $110 million, an official at the Indian trade ministry said. * Trent Ltd surges 12.4 percent, Future Retail Ltd is up 4.1 percent while Shopper's Stop Ltd gains 4.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)