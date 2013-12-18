* India's benchmark BSE index up 0.38 percent and the
broader NSE index higher 0.4 percent, after six days of
falls on value-buying and tracking higher Asian shares.
* However, the upside remains capped ahead of the Reserve Bank
of India's mid-quarter policy review at 1100 IST (0530 GMT) and
the Fed's FOMC statement.
* Housing Development Finance Corp gains 2 percent on
value-buying, following a 2.5 percent decline in the previous
session after the RBI placed a cap on further foreign
institutional investments in the company on Monday.
* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1 percent, adding
to Tuesday's 1.3 percent rise after analysts cited executives
were positive about the demand environment at a sell-side
briefing on Monday.
* Indian retailers gain after Tesco Plc said on Tuesday
it had applied to buy a 50 percent stake in Trent Hypermarket
Ltd, a unit of Tata Group's Trent Ltd.
* Trent Ltd surges 12.4 percent, Future Retail Ltd is
up 4.1 percent and Shopper's Stop Ltd gains 4.1
percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)