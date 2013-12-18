* India's benchmark BSE index up 0.38 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.4 percent, after six days of falls on value-buying and tracking higher Asian shares. * However, the upside remains capped ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's mid-quarter policy review at 1100 IST (0530 GMT) and the Fed's FOMC statement. * Housing Development Finance Corp gains 2 percent on value-buying, following a 2.5 percent decline in the previous session after the RBI placed a cap on further foreign institutional investments in the company on Monday. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1 percent, adding to Tuesday's 1.3 percent rise after analysts cited executives were positive about the demand environment at a sell-side briefing on Monday. * Indian retailers gain after Tesco Plc said on Tuesday it had applied to buy a 50 percent stake in Trent Hypermarket Ltd, a unit of Tata Group's Trent Ltd. * Trent Ltd surges 12.4 percent, Future Retail Ltd is up 4.1 percent and Shopper's Stop Ltd gains 4.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)