* Shares in India's state-owned banks outperform their private
sector counterparts on expectations of higher bond portfolio
gains after the central bank unexpectedly kept the country's
policy interest rate on hold.
* State-run banks have higher government bonds in their books
compared to their private counterparts, analysts tracking the
sector said.
* The Reserve Bank of India had been widely expected to raise
the repo rate on Wednesday, after lifting the
country's main lending rate by 25 basis points each at its
previous reviews in September and October.
* Canara Bank Ltd gains 4.9 percent and Bank of India
Ltd is up 4.6 percent. ICICI Bank Ltd gains
1.4 percent and HDFC Bank Ltd is up 1 percent.
* Also, banking shares are heading towards their
biggest single-day percentage gain since Dec. 9.
* However, the central bank warned it would remain vigilant on
inflation and that it would be ready to act even in between
policy reviews should headline or core inflation not ease as
expected, albeit noting it would do so in a "calibrated" manner.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)