* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.55 percent, sharply lower than 8.77 percent from last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of eight banks and primary dealers. * The poll was conducted immediately after the Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly kept the policy interest rate on hold, despite calling current inflation too high, citing the prospect of easing retail prices and its concerns about the weak domestic economy. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 8.75 percent, while the lowest was 8.50 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 182-day t-bills at 8.70 percent, lower than the 8.81 percent cut-off at the auction two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 8.75 percent, while the lowest was 8.50 percent. * The RBI will auction 60 billion rupees each of the 91-day bills and 182-day bills on Wednesday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters .com)