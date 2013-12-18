* Put options on India's NSE index indicate the index may take support at higher levels compared to 6,000 earlier after gains, following the central bank's rate decision ahead of the Fed's FOMC statement, dealers say. * NSE index December put options holding highest open interest shifted to 6,100 from 6,000, as per Thomson Reuters data. * 6,100 December put holds 6 million shares, while 6,000 put has 5.55 million shares in outstanding shares at 0814 GMT. * Also, 6,200 put added 1.5 million shares in open interest. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)