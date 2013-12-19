* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.59 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.13 percent. * Asian share markets rallied on Thursday as a Federal Reserve commitment to low rates offset a long-dreaded decision to taper stimulus, sending Wall Street to record heights and the dollar galloping above 104.00 yen for the first time since 2008. * After months of agonising, investors took the Fed's decision to trim its bond buying by $10 billion to $75 billion a month as a modest step and one the U.S. economy could well withstand. Crucially, the Fed softened the blow by making its forward guidance even more dovish. * Foreign institutional investors bought 11.99 billion rupees ($193.37 million) worth of Indian shares on Wednesday, exchange data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)