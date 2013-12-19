* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.59
percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index is up 0.13 percent.
* Asian share markets rallied on Thursday as a Federal Reserve
commitment to low rates offset a long-dreaded decision to taper
stimulus, sending Wall Street to record heights and the dollar
galloping above 104.00 yen for the first time since 2008.
* After months of agonising, investors took the Fed's decision
to trim its bond buying by $10 billion to $75 billion a month as
a modest step and one the U.S. economy could well withstand.
Crucially, the Fed softened the blow by making its forward
guidance even more dovish.
* Foreign institutional investors bought 11.99 billion rupees
($193.37 million) worth of Indian shares on Wednesday, exchange
data shows.
