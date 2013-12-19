* Indian government bonds seen opening flat-to-marginally weaker
ahead of the 150 billion rupee debt auction on Friday, with
traders watching USD/INR for cues for trading during the
session.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.78
percent on Wednesday, down 13 bps. Bonds seen moving in the 8.70
to 8.80 percent range during the day.
* On Wednesday, the central bank surprised investors by keeping
rates on hold, but it kept the door open to more rate increases
should a recent surge in inflation fail to ease.
* Dealers said Federal Reserve commitment to low rates offset a
long-dreaded decision to taper stimulus, supporting a case for
rupee appreciation in the near term, a senior dealer said.
* U.S. Treasuries prices slipped after the Federal Reserve
announced it would start dialling back its monthly bond-buying
program by $10 billion and signalled that it may keep its key
interest rate extremely low even longer than previously
promised.
