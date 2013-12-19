* Indian government bonds seen opening flat-to-marginally weaker ahead of the 150 billion rupee debt auction on Friday, with traders watching USD/INR for cues for trading during the session. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.78 percent on Wednesday, down 13 bps. Bonds seen moving in the 8.70 to 8.80 percent range during the day. * On Wednesday, the central bank surprised investors by keeping rates on hold, but it kept the door open to more rate increases should a recent surge in inflation fail to ease. * Dealers said Federal Reserve commitment to low rates offset a long-dreaded decision to taper stimulus, supporting a case for rupee appreciation in the near term, a senior dealer said. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped after the Federal Reserve announced it would start dialling back its monthly bond-buying program by $10 billion and signalled that it may keep its key interest rate extremely low even longer than previously promised. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)