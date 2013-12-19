* USD/INR, which ended at 62.09/10 on Wednesday, may
open lower around 61.95-62 levels on bunched-up inflows as
state-run banks were on strike on Wednesday.
* INR's gains may come despite the U.S. Federal Reserve
announcing it would start scaling back its massive monetary
stimulus.
* Local stocks also seen higher with SGX Nifty up 0.46
pct.
* Emerging Asian currencies fell broadly compared with the
dollar. See for a snapshot.
* Traders expecting the central bank to intervene in case of
high volatility.
* India's central bank kept talking tough on inflation despite
holding its policy interest rate unchanged, saying it will be
ready to act even if the country struggles to raise its low
growth rate.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)