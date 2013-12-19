* USD/INR, which ended at 62.09/10 on Wednesday, may open lower around 61.95-62 levels on bunched-up inflows as state-run banks were on strike on Wednesday. * INR's gains may come despite the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing it would start scaling back its massive monetary stimulus. * Local stocks also seen higher with SGX Nifty up 0.46 pct. * Emerging Asian currencies fell broadly compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders expecting the central bank to intervene in case of high volatility. * India's central bank kept talking tough on inflation despite holding its policy interest rate unchanged, saying it will be ready to act even if the country struggles to raise its low growth rate. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)