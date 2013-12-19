* Indian government bonds trading flat on Thursday as traders abstained from adding positions ahead of the 150 billion rupee debt auction on Friday. * Limited impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve tapering move as it also committed to low rates for an extended period keeping the rupee supported, which is also helping bonds. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield trading unchanged at 8.78 percent from last close. * Bonds yields dropped 13 basis points on Wednesday after the central bank surprised investors by keeping policy rates on hold, but it kept the door open for rate increases should a recent surge in inflation fail to ease. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)