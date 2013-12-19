* Indian government bonds trading flat on Thursday as traders
abstained from adding positions ahead of the 150 billion rupee
debt auction on Friday.
* Limited impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve tapering move as it
also committed to low rates for an extended period keeping the
rupee supported, which is also helping bonds.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield trading
unchanged at 8.78 percent from last close.
* Bonds yields dropped 13 basis points on Wednesday after the
central bank surprised investors by keeping policy rates on
hold, but it kept the door open for rate increases should a
recent surge in inflation fail to ease.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)